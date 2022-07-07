Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe critically wounded in shooting: officials

Send this page to someone via email

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe was in grave condition after reportedly being shot during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara on Friday.

The country’s chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the 67-year-old’s condition was unknown, but local fire officials confirmed local media reports that Abe was in heart failure when he was rushed to hospital.

Authorities have arrested one man suspected to be the gunman.

“Such an act of barbarity cannot be tolerated,” Matsuno told reporters at a media briefing.

View image in full screen Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, falls on the ground in Nara, western Japan Friday, July 8, 2022. Abe was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday. (Kyodo News via AP).

Kyodo News and public broadcaster NHK said witnesses heard a gunshot, followed by Abe collapsing to the ground bleeding. An NHK reporter on the scene said they could hear two consecutive bangs during Abe’s speech.

NHK aired footage showing Abe holding his chest when he collapsed, with his shirt smeared with blood, as several security guards ran toward him. Reports differed over whether Abe was shot in the back, chest or neck, with some outlets reporting he had multiple injuries.

Local media said Abe was not showing vital signs, and appeared to be in cardiac arrest or heart failure.

The attack was a shock in a country that’s one of the world’s safest and with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

Abe was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, serving two stints in the job from 2006 to 2007 and 2012 to 2020. He resigned from office at the end of both terms due to ill health.

View image in full screen This aerial photo shows the scene of gunshots in Nara, western Japan Friday, July 8, 2022. Japanâ€™s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday. (Kyodo News via AP)(Kyodo News via AP).

Yet Abe has remained a powerful political force in Japan during retirement. He was making an election campaign speech on Friday ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was on his way to Tokyo after suspending his own campaign schedule due to the shooting, media reported.

The term heart failure means the heart cannot sufficiently pump blood and supply necessary oxygen to the rest of the body. In Japan, officials sometimes use the term to describe situations where victims are no longer alive but before a formal declaration of death has been made.

Abe resigned one year after being first elected in 2006 when a chronic health issue reappeared. He has had ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and has said the condition was controlled with treatment.

After recovering, he was elected again in 2012 and led the country until 2020, when he stepped down a second time due to worsening health.

Rahm Emanuel, the new U.S. ambassador to Japan, said he was “saddened and shocked” by reports of the shooting.

“Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the U.S. The U.S. Government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, & people of Japan,” he wrote on Twitter.

When he left office the second time, Abe told reporters it was “gut wrenching” to leave many of his goals unfinished. He spoke of his failure to resolve the issue of Japanese abducted years ago by North Korea, a territorial dispute with Russia and a revision of Japan’s war-renouncing constitution.

That last goal was a big reason he was such a divisive figure.

His ultra-nationalism riled the Koreas and China, and his push to normalize Japan’s defense posture angered many Japanese. Abe failed to achieve his cherished goal of formally rewriting the U.S.-drafted pacifist constitution because of poor public support.

Supporters of Abe said that his legacy was a stronger U.S.-Japan relationship that was meant to bolster Japan’s defense capability. But Abe made enemies too by forcing his defense goals and other contentious issues through parliament, despite strong public opposition.

—With files from the Associated Press and Reuters

