Comments

Crime

Calgary police arrest person in relation to 2014 Colton Crowshoe homicide

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted July 7, 2022 7:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary police make an arrest in 2014 death of 18-year-old Colton Crowshoe' Calgary police make an arrest in 2014 death of 18-year-old Colton Crowshoe
WATCH: Calgary police have arrested a man and charges are pending in the 2014 homicide of Colton Crowshoe. The 18-year-old’s family has been desperate for answers for eight years. As Ina Sidhu reports, new information led to a break in the case.

Calgary police arrested one person in relation to the 2014 death of Colton Crowshoe.

Crowshoe, 18, went missing on July 4, 2014, after leaving a house party in the Abbeydale area.

On July 24, 2014, police received a report of a possible body in a water retention pond in the area of Stoney Trail and 16 Avenue N.E. The victim was identified as Crowshoe by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and his death was determined to be a homicide.

Members of the public have since come forward with new evidence that helped progress the investigation, the Calgary Police Service said in a news release on Thursday.

One person was taken into custody on Thursday and charges are pending. Their identity will be released once charges are formally laid.

According to the police, Crowshoe and the accused knew each other and left the Abbeydale house party together. The accused allegedly killed Crowshoe shortly after and dumped his body into the retention pond. A motive for the killing is unclear but investigators are not looking for any more suspects, the CPS said.

“Assistance from the public is vital in investigations like these,” Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Colton Crowshoe’s family frustrated no charges laid following ASIRT report' Colton Crowshoe’s family frustrated no charges laid following ASIRT report
