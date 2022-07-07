Calgary police arrest person in relation to 2014 Colton Crowshoe homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police arrested one person in relation to the 2014 death of Colton Crowshoe.

Crowshoe, 18, went missing on July 4, 2014, after leaving a house party in the Abbeydale area.

On July 24, 2014, police received a report of a possible body in a water retention pond in the area of Stoney Trail and 16 Avenue N.E. The victim was identified as Crowshoe by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and his death was determined to be a homicide.

Members of the public have since come forward with new evidence that helped progress the investigation, the Calgary Police Service said in a news release on Thursday.

One person was taken into custody on Thursday and charges are pending. Their identity will be released once charges are formally laid.

According to the police, Crowshoe and the accused knew each other and left the Abbeydale house party together. The accused allegedly killed Crowshoe shortly after and dumped his body into the retention pond. A motive for the killing is unclear but investigators are not looking for any more suspects, the CPS said.

“Assistance from the public is vital in investigations like these,” Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson said in a statement.