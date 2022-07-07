Hamilton’s public school board reveals TDSB executive as new director of education

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s public school board is set to fill it’s vacant director of education post in mid-August with a former Toronto school board executive.

Sheryl Robinson Petrazzini will join the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) on Aug. 17 departing her executive superintendent of education position with the Toronto District School Board (TDSB).

Petrazzini, who started her education career 30 years ago in Winnipeg, has teaching experience spanning kindergarten to Grade 12 as well as a background in leadership. She held a post as a principal for school improvement and principal coaching within the TDSB.

“I anticipate devoting my time to meeting with, and learning from, students, families, staff, Trustees and partner’s to advance HWDSB’s commitments to well-being, achievement, Indigenous rights, equity inclusion, and human rights,” Petrazzini said in a statement.

The position advises the Board of Trustees and is operationally accountable to the minster of education.

“We look forward to her leadership as she engages all communities in HWDSB in a positive way and in service to our students, families and staff,” HWDSB chair Dawn Danko said in a release.

Former executive director Manny Figueiredo stepped down from his HWDSB post Feb. 28, and is now the regional president and chief executive officer of the YMCA.