Edmonton Oilers kick off 2022/23 NHL season at home against Vancouver Canucks

Send this page to someone via email

The upcoming NHL regular season will start in Europe, with the first games in Canada not coming for another five days.

The NHL announced its 2022-23 schedule Wednesday, with the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks kicking off the season Oct. 7 at O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.

The first North American games are scheduled for Oct. 11, with the Tampa Bay Lightning visiting the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Edmonton Oilers will start the regular season at home against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, Oct. 12. It’s part of a season-opening six-game homestand for the Oilers.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Calgary Flames pay their only visit of the season to Rogers Place. The Oilers will play the Flames and Canucks three times each while meeting the other five Pacific Division clubs four times each.

Story continues below advertisement

2:04 Best Edmonton Oilers playoff run in 16 years has fans believing team will only get better Best Edmonton Oilers playoff run in 16 years has fans believing team will only get better – Jun 7, 2022

The Montreal Canadiens come to Edmonton on Dec. 3. The Toronto Maple Leafs are in Edmonton on March 1. The Oilers host the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 7.

A pair of Canadian showdowns are part of a six-game schedule on Oct. 12, with the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Montreal Canadiens and the Edmonton Oilers hosting the Vancouver Canucks.

Those two matchups were also the first Canadian contests of the 2021-22 season.

Read more: Montreal Canadiens fans get sneak peak at potential first draft pick

The Ottawa Senators begin their season on the road Oct. 13 in Buffalo, the same day the Calgary Flames open at home against Stanley Cup champion Colorado.

Story continues below advertisement

The Winnipeg Jets open their season Oct. 14 at home against the Rangers.

All seven Canadian teams will be in action Jan. 21 for “Hockey Day in Canada.”

The NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 2 will feature the Boston Bruins hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins outdoors at Fenway Park.

— With files from 630 CHED.