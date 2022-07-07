Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Former crew say goodbye to storied research ship Hudson, as replacement awaited

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2022 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'Ships depart Halifax on NATO mission to demine North Atlantic, Baltic Sea' Ships depart Halifax on NATO mission to demine North Atlantic, Baltic Sea
It was an emotional start to the summer as nearly 100 sailors said farewell to family and friends as they departed on a four-month mission. HMCS Summerside and HMCS Kingston are off to Europe as part of Operation Reassurance, in a show of solidarity in response to Russian aggression. Graeme Benjamin reports – Jun 26, 2022

The Canadian Coast Guard is saying goodbye to a storied research vessel today and looking for a replacement to carry out the science projects the ship has hosted for the past six decades.

The Hudson, built in Saint John, N.B., by Irving’s Saint John Shipbuilding, was constructed out of ice-hardened steel and has been used to carry out oceanographic studies since 1963.

Past and present crew members, scientists, and staff are gathering at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography in Dartmouth, N.S., to mark the vessel’s recent decommissioning.

Read more: Nova Scotia’s Bluenose II inviting the public back for summer cruises

The coast guard says it is working with the federal Fisheries Department to move the Hudson’s science program to other government vessels and also has plans to charter private ships for research.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Work on the offshore oceanographic science vessel that will replace the Hudson has been delayed, with Ottawa now saying it is expected to be complete in 2025.

The Hudson was the first vessel to circumnavigate both North America and South America, a voyage known as the “Hudson 70 expedition,” requiring almost a full year, beginning in 1969 and ending in October 1970.

In March 1976, the Hudson rescued the entire crew of the fishery patrol vessel Cape Freels, which caught fire and was abandoned on the Grand Banks of Newfoundland and Labrador.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Hudson tagIrving tagHudson ship tagNew Brunswick ship tagresearch ship tagSaint John Shipbuilding tagShip retire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers