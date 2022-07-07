Man charged with sexual assault involving teen girl on TTC bus in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say they have a charged a man in connection with a sexual assault investigation on a TTC bus that involved a teenage girl.

Police said it was on June 30 when a 15-year-old girl was on a TTC bus heading southbound on McCowan Road.

The suspect had boarded the bus and sat beside the teenager, police said.

When the girl got off the bus, police said the man allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police said 68-year-old Yogeswaran Naganathy, a Toronto resident, was arrested.

He is facing sexual assault and sexual interference charges.

Advertisement