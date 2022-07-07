Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with sexual assault involving teen girl on TTC bus in Scarborough

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 6:23 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say they have a charged a man in connection with a sexual assault investigation on a TTC bus that involved a teenage girl.

Police said it was on June 30 when a 15-year-old girl was on a TTC bus heading southbound on McCowan Road.

The suspect had boarded the bus and sat beside the teenager, police said.

Trending Stories

When the girl got off the bus, police said the man allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Read more: Man, 30, arrested in connection with indecent acts in Richmond Hill: police

Police said 68-year-old Yogeswaran Naganathy, a Toronto resident, was arrested.

He is facing sexual assault and sexual interference charges.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagSexual Assault tagToronto tagTransit tagTTC tagScarborough tagsex assault tagTTC Bus tagYogeswaran Naganathy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers