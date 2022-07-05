Man, 30, arrested in connection with indecent acts in Richmond Hill: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with several alleged indecent acts in Richmond Hill, police say.

Police said the first incident occurred on Saturday around 10:25 a.m. at Alias Grace Park, which is near Yonge Street and Canyon Hill Avenue.

A mother was at the park with her two young children when a male suspect approached them, pulled down his pants and exposed himself, police said.

On Sunday, officers received reports of a person with the same description exposing himself to people in the area of Valmont Avenue and Waterstone Street, police said.

Police said, “thanks to tips from the community, and the investigative actions taken by the officers, officers were able to identify the suspect.”

According to police, on Tuesday at around 6 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a residence and the suspect was arrested.

Police said a 30-year-old man from Richmond Hill has been charged with five counts of indecent acts and one count of indecent exposure.

“Due to factors associated to the accused, his name will not be released at this time,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

-with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca