Pedestrian struck near Toronto’s King, Dufferin Street intersection: police

Emergency services in Toronto are responding after a pedestrian was hit on Wednesday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said there were reports of “a pedestrian struck by a driver” in the area of King Street and Dufferin Street.

Police arrived to find an injured woman, who was rushed to hospital by Toronto paramedics via an emergency run, the tweet said.

King Street was closed westbound at its intersection with Dufferin Street immediately following the incident.

