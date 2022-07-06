Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian struck near Toronto’s King, Dufferin Street intersection: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 9:48 pm
Police were called to the King and Dufferin streets intersection. View image in full screen
Police were called to the King and Dufferin streets intersection. Max Trotta/Global News

Emergency services in Toronto are responding after a pedestrian was hit on Wednesday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said there were reports of “a pedestrian struck by a driver” in the area of King Street and Dufferin Street.

Police arrived to find an injured woman, who was rushed to hospital by Toronto paramedics via an emergency run, the tweet said.

Trending Stories

King Street was closed westbound at its intersection with Dufferin Street immediately following the incident.

