Winnipeg Jets to kick off season with Oct. 14 home game against New York Rangers

New bench boss Rick Bowness will make his regular season head coaching debut with the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 14.

Jets fans can start circling dates on the calendar as the NHL released their full regular season schedule on Wednesday.

The Jets will open the new season on home ice. The Jets home opener is set for Friday, Oct. 14, against the New York Rangers before the club embarks on a three-game road trip.

Patrik Laine and the Columbus Blue Jackets come to town on Dec. 2, while former head coach Paul Maurice returns with his new team, the Florida Panthers, on Dec. 6.

The Jets’ longest homestand is their final one on the schedule, a five gamer starting in late March.

Their longest road trip of the season is also five games in length, and will take place in January.

The Jets don’t play a single game from Jan. 31 to Feb. 10 thanks to the NHL’s all-star weekend, which is immediately followed by the club’s five-day player break.

The Jets conclude the regular season in Colorado against the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche on April 13.

Winnipeg will play a total of 13 back-to-backs next season.

