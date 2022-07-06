Deceased driver identified in head-on collision in Blandford-Blenheim

Send this page to someone via email

On July 4, 2022, around 1:18 p.m., emergency services were called to a collision at Hofstetter Road in Blandford-Blenheim. Oxford County OPP said an SUV was travelling northbound and collided head-on with another vehicle.

“As a result, the driver of the motor vehicle suffered serious life-threatening injuries,” said police in a news release. “They were transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.”

The deceased was identified as 41-year-old Kevin Thompson of Plattsville, Ont.

The driver of the SUV and two children in the vehicle were transported by ambulance to hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A third child who was in the SUV was airlifted to hospital, also for non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team are continuing to investigate. Investigators are asking to speak with any witnesses that may have information. Witnesses can contact Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.