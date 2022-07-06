Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Deceased driver identified in head-on collision in Blandford-Blenheim

By Kate Otterbein Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 3:50 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP made arrests in two neighbour disputes on the Canada Day long weekend. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP made arrests in two neighbour disputes on the Canada Day long weekend. The Canadian Press file

On July 4, 2022, around 1:18 p.m., emergency services were called to a collision at Hofstetter Road in Blandford-Blenheim. Oxford County OPP said an SUV was travelling northbound and collided head-on with another vehicle.

“As a result, the driver of the motor vehicle suffered serious life-threatening injuries,” said police in a news release. “They were transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.”

Read more: Deceased identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Oxford County

The deceased was identified as 41-year-old Kevin Thompson of Plattsville, Ont.

Trending Stories

The driver of the SUV and two children in the vehicle were transported by ambulance to hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A third child who was in the SUV was airlifted to hospital, also for non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: London Police Services Board seeks public input in defining femicide in Criminal Code

OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team are continuing to investigate. Investigators are asking to speak with any witnesses that may have information. Witnesses can contact Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagOPP tagInvestigation tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont tagOxford County tagHead On Collision tagLondon ONT tagmotor vehicle crash taglondon ON tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers