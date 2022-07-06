Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Average home prices in London and St. Thomas, Ont. continue to fall in June

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted July 6, 2022 4:29 pm
housing canada View image in full screen
For sale sign. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Average home prices continue to fall for the London and St. Thomas area, with the local real estate association seeing June home sale at their lowest point in 10 years.

The London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) reported Wednesday that the average price of a home in June decreased from $703,300 in May to $648,500.

Despite the price drop, LSTAR reports that the overall value of homes is still 10.1 per cent greater than the figures recorded in June of 2021.

“While the number of new listings is the highest ever recorded by LSTAR in the month of June, the number of June home sales is at its lowest point in the last ten years,” said Randy Pawlowski, 2022 LSTAR president.

“Our local market is cooling off rapidly, but home prices don’t follow suit as fast,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Average home price in London-St. Thomas declined in May

LSTAR’s overall average home price fell from $762,397 in May to $686,287 in June, but was still up 8.9 per cent compared to the same time last year.

Trending Stories

In June, the average price for a single-family home in LSTAR’s jurisdiction stood at $736,158, $583,321 for a condo, and the overall average price for an apartment at $413,576.

Pawlowski notes that single-family homes remain the top choice for buyers, with 493 of the 663 units sold last night being single-family homes, 82 condos, and 58 apartment sales.

He notes that despite high prices, compared to other major cities in Ontario, London is considered more affordable than others.

“While the three consecutive interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada succeeded in putting some downward pressure on the home prices, the low housing supply is what keeps them relatively elevated. Even if the number of months of inventory increased to almost three, this value is still lower than normal. In a balanced market, the inventory should sit at 3.5 or 4 months,” Pawlowski said.

Click to play video: 'Sticker Shock: Canada’s housing inflation keeping prospective buyers on the sidelines' Sticker Shock: Canada’s housing inflation keeping prospective buyers on the sidelines
Sticker Shock: Canada’s housing inflation keeping prospective buyers on the sidelines – May 26, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Ontario tagLdnont tagBank of Canada tagInterest Rates tagHome prices tagHouse Prices tagLSTAR tagLondon and St. Thomas Association of Realtors tagLondon real estate tagAverage Home Price tagSt. Thomas real estate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers