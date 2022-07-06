Edmonton man sentenced to 15.5 years for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

GRAPHIC WARNING: This article contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

An Edmonton man has received a fifteen-and-a-half-year sentence for kidnapping, confining and sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in March 2020.

Wade Stene learned his fate Wednesday afternoon in an Edmonton courtroom. Stene pleaded guilty in February to kidnapping, confining and sexually assaulting the girl, as well as unlawfully inviting a person under 16 to touch his body.

“This crime was planned, predatory and brazen,” Justice Susan Richardson said in court Wednesday.

Richardson went on to say that beyond his guilty plea, Stene has not shown that he is truly remorseful.

“Complete lack of self-awareness. Of course he intended this to happen. He did this,” she said.

Richardson explained that Parliament has recently said there is a need to have lengthier sentences when children are victims of sexual violence.

According to an agreed statement of facts read in court earlier this year, the child was walking in an alley in the area of 144 Street and 110 Avenue when Stene, wearing a white face mask, drove up beside her in his Jeep and grabbed her by the waist, pulling her into the vehicle. Once inside, he bound her arms and legs with duct tape and covered her mouth. He drove her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her, court heard.

After the assault, the agreed statement of facts said he drove the victim back to to her neighbourhood and dropped her off where she was eventually found by her father.

The child was so frightened, court heard, she thought the stranger was going to eat her and kill her.

The girl’s family addressed the court on Monday, sharing their grief and trauma.

Faced with substantial evidence against him, Stene, in his eventual confession to police, called his own acts “disgusting” and “vile.”

The 39-year-old Stene addressed the court on Tuesday, apologizing several times.

The Crown had sought a 20-year sentence while the defence was asking for 10 years.

Stene will receive credit for 1,313 days already served.

With files from Emily Mertz and Sarah Ryan, Global News.