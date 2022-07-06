Easing of COVID-19 restrictions exposing homeless, mental health issues in Guelph: Mayor

Send this page to someone via email

There has been one unintended consequence as COVID-19 restrictions continue to be lifted: the sight of the homeless in Guelph.

Mayor Cam Guthrie said with businesses being allowed to reopen, especially in the downtown area, we are seeing first-hand how big the problem has become.

“It is now, literally, staring us in the face,” said Guthrie.

“Through lockdowns, and being forced to stay home over the last couple of years, we’ve isolated ourselves from some of the impacts of homelessness, addictions, and mental health within our community.”

A series of motions were approved at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting aimed at getting the County of Wellington and the provincial government to do more to tackle homelessness, as well as mental health and addiction issues in the city.

They included the City receiving a regular quarterly report from the County on the delivery of social services.

Coun. Rodrigo Goller said there has not been any regular reporting outside of an annual summary to city council.

“Part of the resolution that was passed (on Monday) was calling on the County to provide quarterly reports to the City of Guelph so we can better understand how those resources are being used.”

Another was the endorsement of a call from Ontario’s Big City Mayors for an emergency meeting with the province on homelessness, mental health, and addiction.

Guthrie said people have been sending their concerns to the City, but it is the upper levels of government who are in a position to address these issues.