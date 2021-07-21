Menu

Health

Feds offering $400,000 for mental health supports in Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 10:12 am
Click to play video: 'Pandemic has had detrimental effect on kids’ mental health' Pandemic has had detrimental effect on kids’ mental health
Researchers at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children released initial findings Thursday indicating that the majority of children and teenagers saw their mental health decline during the pandemic’s second wave – Jul 8, 2021

The government of Canada says it is investing $400,000 in a pair of Guelph-based mental health supports.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington is receiving $250,000 for its Here 24/7 service, while $150,000 is going to Compass Community Services.

Read more: Reopening post-pandemic could trigger Canadians battling addiction, experts warn

“The two projects funded in Guelph will provide a range of mental health support and care for young people and families in our community,” said Guelph MPP Lloyd Longfield.

“This is especially important as we work our way out of the pandemic and its associated pressures from isolation and uncertainty into a new normal.”

The federal government earmarked $50 million in its 2020 fall economic statement to support distress centres across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Health Patty Hajdu announced just over $9.2 million for 57 programs in Canada on Thursday with more funding expected in the coming months.

Click to play video: 'Why men really need to take care of their mental health' Why men really need to take care of their mental health
Why men really need to take care of their mental health – Jun 20, 2021

CMHA Waterloo Wellington said its Here 24/7 crisis telephone hotline usually received 4,000 calls per month, but since the pandemic, it has been receiving 6,500 calls per month.

“We are deeply grateful for this additional staffing as it will allow us to support a significantly increased baseline of mental health and addictions needs in our community,” said CEO Helen Fishburn

“This additional funding will add desperately needing staffing capacity to an increased number of anxious, depressed and overwhelmed people in our community, as well as additional staff to provide a mobile response to people who are imminently at risk.”

Read more: Most Ontario youth reported significant depression symptoms during pandemic, early data suggests

Compass Community Services will also be using the new funding to hire more staff for its telephone support services along with increasing software and system capacity.

The organization also plans on launching a 2SLGBTQ+ line in the coming months.

