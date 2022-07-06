Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina man wanted on several warrants arrested, faces charges including armed robbery

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 3:57 pm
One man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted another man in North Central Regina on Wednesday night. View image in full screen
A 24-year-old Regina man was arrested on outstanding warrants, including armed robbery and assault. Alexa Huffman / Global News

Police say a 24-year-old Regina man wanted on several charges, including armed robbery, has been arrested and charged in connection with four different incidents.

Andrew Christopher Stonechild was arrested on Tuesday and appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Stonechild is charged in connection with a robbery on Jan. 2 where a man was confronted and shot in the leg.

Read more: Regina man faces 10 charges after traffic stop

Police say on June 6, the accused was also charged with robbery after a woman was robbed of her car in the 1100 block of Wascana Street, with the suspect showing a gun.

Two incidents occurred the following day: a suspicious vehicle call led to charges of possession of a stolen auto, and there was an incident involving the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in the 1100 block of Angus Street.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The male’s arrest took place on the premises of a business in east Regina, which was evacuated because there was a possibility the male had a weapon,” according to a Regina Police Service release. “Canine and Patrol were instrumental in making the arrest without incident.”

Read more: 2nd teen charged in connection with Regina’s recent 6th homicide

Stonechild appeared in provincial court on charges of armed robbery using a firearm, aggravated assault, wearing a disguise and possession of stolen property, among others, at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Hunt for robbery suspect ends inside a Canadian Tire near East Haughton Road' Hunt for robbery suspect ends inside a Canadian Tire near East Haughton Road
Hunt for robbery suspect ends inside a Canadian Tire near East Haughton Road
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagArmed Robbery tagOutstanding Warrants tagRegina Robbery tagRobbery charges tagstolen auto charges tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers