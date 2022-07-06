Regina man wanted on several warrants arrested, faces charges including armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a 24-year-old Regina man wanted on several charges, including armed robbery, has been arrested and charged in connection with four different incidents.

Andrew Christopher Stonechild was arrested on Tuesday and appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Stonechild is charged in connection with a robbery on Jan. 2 where a man was confronted and shot in the leg.

Police say on June 6, the accused was also charged with robbery after a woman was robbed of her car in the 1100 block of Wascana Street, with the suspect showing a gun.

Two incidents occurred the following day: a suspicious vehicle call led to charges of possession of a stolen auto, and there was an incident involving the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in the 1100 block of Angus Street.

“The male’s arrest took place on the premises of a business in east Regina, which was evacuated because there was a possibility the male had a weapon,” according to a Regina Police Service release. “Canine and Patrol were instrumental in making the arrest without incident.”

Stonechild appeared in provincial court on charges of armed robbery using a firearm, aggravated assault, wearing a disguise and possession of stolen property, among others, at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

