Canada

Quebec caught between reducing arsenic emissions from factory and preserving 650 jobs

Quebec public health says between one and 14 residents living in Rouyn-Noranda, Que., could develop cancer by the year 2060 if the factory doesn't reduce its arsenic emissions.
By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2022 12:53 pm
Quebec’s government is facing pressure to address the high levels of arsenic emitted from a copper foundry in a small northwestern city without sacrificing the factory’s 650 jobs and the region’s economy.

A new study released Wednesday by Quebec’s public health institute says between one and 14 residents living in Rouyn-Noranda, Que., could develop cancer by the year 2060 if the factory doesn’t reduce its arsenic emissions.

READ MORE: New study finds ‘strikingly high’ rates of cancer in some Ontario industrial cities

Public health director Dr. Luc Boileau visited the city today to address concerns about the factory, which is owned by the multinational Glencore and is emitting 33 times the maximum level of emissions set by the province.

About 50 health professionals signed an open letter on Monday, urging Quebec to address the high level of air pollution in the city caused by the foundry that has been in operation since 1927.

READ MORE: Canada’s cancer rates are declining — but advocates want more support amid COVID-19

Premier François Legault on Tuesday suggested the factory could be shut down if it can’t reduce emissions.

But the premier said he also wanted to preserve the hundreds of “well-paying jobs” in the region.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
