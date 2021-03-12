Menu

Cancer
March 12 2021 6:23pm
01:52

Doctors worry about Ontario’s low rate of cancer screenings during COVID-19

While screening rates have risen since they essentially came to a stop in 2020, the tests still have not reached pre-pandemic levels. Mark Carcasole reports.

