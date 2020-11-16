Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
November 16 2020 10:31am
02:27

Christmas comes early for 5-year-old Cambridge boy battling cancer

A neighbourhood in Cambridge rallied together to ring in the Holidays early this year for a young boy in need of Christmas cheer as he battles cancer.

