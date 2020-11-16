Global News Morning Toronto November 16 2020 10:31am 02:27 Christmas comes early for 5-year-old Cambridge boy battling cancer A neighbourhood in Cambridge rallied together to ring in the Holidays early this year for a young boy in need of Christmas cheer as he battles cancer. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7465135/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7465135/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?