Sports

B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke named CFL top offensive performer for June

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 11:50 am
Click to play video: 'BC Lions Quarterback Nathan Rourke' BC Lions Quarterback Nathan Rourke
WATCH: The BC Lions are off to a scorching 3-0 start to the CFL season, thanks in large part to the dominating play of Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke. He joins Global News Morning to talk about what's going right in the Lions' den.

B.C. Lions’ young superstar quarterback Nathan Rourke has been named as top performer for offensive players for the month of June in the CFL.

The 24-year-old Victoria native has completed 88-of-105 passes to start the year and has led the Lions to a 3-0 start.

“It’s been good. This is my first season as the starter and to start off on this note has been really good,” Rourke told Global News.

“I think it’s a testament to the team and our performances. It helps having the supporting cast that I do.”

Read more: Former CFL stars Ricky Ray, Chip Cox to enter Hall of Fame in 1st year of eligibility

The B.C. Lions currently have the number one offence in the league and Rourke’s stellar play has been a driving factor for the team.

Story continues below advertisement

In Week 3, Rourke threw for 436 yards against Toronto, a CFL single-game record for a Canadian quarterback.

Rourke leads the CFL with nine touchdown passes and adds three rushing touchdowns to boot.

The Canadian quarterback was also a CFL Top Performer in weeks 1 and 3.

Read more: CFL to launch new interactive events for football fans

The B.C.-born quarterback was selected in the second round, No. 15 overall, in the 2020 CFL draft after a successful career at Ohio, where he won the Jon Cornish Trophy twice, the award for the top Canadian player in the NCAA.

Click to play video: 'CFL history is being celebrated in a new children’s book' CFL history is being celebrated in a new children’s book
CFL history is being celebrated in a new children’s book – Jun 17, 2022
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
