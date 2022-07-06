B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke named CFL top offensive performer for June

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Lions’ young superstar quarterback Nathan Rourke has been named as top performer for offensive players for the month of June in the CFL.

The 24-year-old Victoria native has completed 88-of-105 passes to start the year and has led the Lions to a 3-0 start.

“It’s been good. This is my first season as the starter and to start off on this note has been really good,” Rourke told Global News.

“I think it’s a testament to the team and our performances. It helps having the supporting cast that I do.”

The B.C. Lions currently have the number one offence in the league and Rourke’s stellar play has been a driving factor for the team.

In Week 3, Rourke threw for 436 yards against Toronto, a CFL single-game record for a Canadian quarterback.

Rourke leads the CFL with nine touchdown passes and adds three rushing touchdowns to boot.

The Canadian quarterback was also a CFL Top Performer in weeks 1 and 3.

The B.C.-born quarterback was selected in the second round, No. 15 overall, in the 2020 CFL draft after a successful career at Ohio, where he won the Jon Cornish Trophy twice, the award for the top Canadian player in the NCAA.

