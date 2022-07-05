Toronto police arrest man after ‘hate-motivated graffiti’ investigation at York University

Police say a man has been arrested after “a number” of calls relating to “hate-motivated graffiti” at York University.
In a press release, Toronto police said they responded to multiple hate-motivated mischief calls around the university between April and June, 2022.
Police said several buildings were spray-painted with writing targeting “race and religious communities.”
Toronto police said 35-year-old Trevor York had been arrested and charged with seven counts of mischief (hate motivated) causing property damage under $5,000.
He was also charged with break and enter (hate motivated).
He appeared in court on Tuesday and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
