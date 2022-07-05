Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police arrest man after ‘hate-motivated graffiti’ investigation at York University

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 8:44 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

Police say a man has been arrested after “a number” of calls relating to “hate-motivated graffiti” at York University.

In a press release, Toronto police said they responded to multiple hate-motivated mischief calls around the university between April and June, 2022.

Police said several buildings were spray-painted with writing targeting “race and religious communities.”

Read more: Jewish York University students sound alarm over antisemitic graffiti found near campus

Toronto police said 35-year-old Trevor York had been arrested and charged with seven counts of  mischief (hate motivated) causing property damage under $5,000.

Trending Stories

He was also charged with break and enter (hate motivated).

He appeared in court on Tuesday and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Antisemitic graffiti found near York University raises concerns' Antisemitic graffiti found near York University raises concerns
Antisemitic graffiti found near York University raises concerns – Jun 10, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagBreak And Enter tagTPS tagYork University taghate motivated taghate motivated mischief tagUniversity Toronto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers