Gun violence up in Edmonton, expert believes pandemic is contributing

Halfway through 2022, the number of shootings in Edmonton has already increased by 14 compared to the same period last year.

Some of the latest shootings saw the bullets fly extremely close to innocent bystanders.

A drive-by shooting Monday night in north Edmonton ended just on the other side of a fence from a home.

On Canada Day, an innocent family in the Hazeldean neighbourhood found bullets in their home after an early morning shooting.

According to Edmonton police, of the 12 reported shootings in the city in May, nine could have resulted in injuries to innocent bystanders.

“There are more and more firearms being used in criminal activity. And whenever that happens, it raises the risk of bystanders getting harmed,” Mount Royal University Justice Studies professor Doug King told Global News.

King explained that during the pandemic, substance abuse increased as people struggled with isolation and mental health challenges.

The increase in substance abuse then fueled the drug trade and gang activity which, King says, goes hand in hand with gun violence.

“Very many people will focus on, we have to tackle the social, the social causation of these kinds of things like substance use disorder, mental health issues and those kinds of things. I agree with that,” he said.

“But we also have to get a Band-Aid on what’s happening right now. And that’s good old fashioned law enforcement, doing great investigations, arresting people and convicting people.”

Edmonton is trying to do both. On Monday, city council moved forward on plans for a Healthy Streets Operation Centre in Chinatown.

It would see social services, peace officers and firefighters all operating under one roof in the community.

But council also heard that EPS has already stepped up enforcement and can’t do much more.

“We go through exercises continuously in trying to use our resources most effectively and efficiently and right now we’re struggling to do that,” Deputy Chief Darren Derko told council.

King believes that is a clear signal both the municipal and provincial governments need to step up with more funding for both police and social agencies.

“If we could start doing that, then coupled with, let’s tackle the criminal elements that are preying on these individuals, then we’ll probably be able to make a dent in the long run.”

In March, Edmonton police released several videos of shootings in the city.

At the time, they said the brazenness was unacceptable and that the people responsible needed to be held accountable for putting the public in danger.

“The risks to the average person are quite low,” King explained.

“But it also means that we also have to be more vigilant as citizens about what is happening around us.”

According to Edmonton police, 11 of the shootings in May appeared to be targeted.