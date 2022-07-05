Intersection of Millar and 60th Street in Saskatoon closed due to flooding

Saskatoon city crews are working on a water main break at the intersection of Millar and 60th Street.
The City said detours are in place, and some businesses in the area might have low water pressure.
Businesses in the area are also being asked to avoid heavy water use until the repairs are made.
The water has overtaken some vehicles on this stretch of Millar Avenue and 60th Street.
The portion of road was under roughly a meter of water in the intersection and massive amounts of water could be seen coming from the main source in the road.
