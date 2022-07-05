Menu

Traffic

Intersection of Millar and 60th Street in Saskatoon closed due to flooding

By Brody Langager & Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 7:23 pm
Vehicle submerged as it tried to drive through flooded area. View image in full screen
Water main break shuts down the intersection of Millar and 60th Street. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

Saskatoon city crews are working on a water main break at the intersection of Millar and 60th Street.

The City said detours are in place, and some businesses in the area might have low water pressure.

Read more: A wet Monday in Saskatoon as flooding occurs across the city

Businesses in the area are also being asked to avoid heavy water use until the repairs are made.

The water has overtaken some vehicles on this stretch of Millar Avenue and 60th Street.

The portion of road was under roughly a meter of water in the intersection and massive amounts of water could be seen coming from the main source in the road.

