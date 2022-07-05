Menu

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Canada will decide on whether to approve COVID-19 shot for kids under 5 by mid-July

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2022 7:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Calls for 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine to protect health-care system' Calls for 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine to protect health-care system
Summer has just begun and already there are signs we may be seeing a new wave of COVID-19 cases. This is prompting calls for fourth doses of the vaccine. Caryn Lieberman reports.

Federal officials say a COVID-19 vaccine for Canada’s youngest children could be approved as soon as this month.

Health Canada tweeted Tuesday that it expects to reach a decision by mid-July on whether to approve Moderna’s shot for children between six months and five years old.

Moderna has applied for its vaccine to be given in two doses, each a quarter of its adult dose, given about four weeks apart.

The agency says it received a submission from Pfizer-BioNTech on June 23 for its vaccine for children between the ages of six months and four years old.

Read more: ‘COVID-19 is still out there’: New clinics in east Calgary aimed at getting more kids vaccinated

A Health Canada spokesperson says regulators are still working out a timeline for their review of Pfizer-BioNTech’s application.

Canada has yet to authorize a vaccine for its nearly two million children under five.

Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty vaccine can be used on kids as young as five, and Moderna’s Spikevax shot has been approved for children ages six and up.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
