Two moose wander the streets of Saskatoon Tuesday morning

Just 8 months after a moose broke through the window of Sylvia Fedoruk School, moose were again roaming Saskatoon’s streets.

A man living on Leyden Crescent was surprised just after 7 a.m. this morning when two moose strolled down the street in front of his house.

“I was just having my morning tea and looking out the window checking the weather,” said Brian Kendall.

Kendall said all he saw was legs and originally thought it was a dog so he got up to look.

“So I get up and go to the window and have a look down the street and I can see these legs going. Then I look and there’s a second one, and it’s moose,” said Kendall.

Global News spoke to Barrett Miller who is a wildlife expert and said moose can find themselves in a city when the moose population is high.

Miller said there is a reason for young moose showing up in urban areas. “Young moose looking for new territory are often quite adventurous and will follow green core like the beautiful South Saskatchewan River into urban areas.”

Miller said he has never heard of two moose at once in the same urban area, so it’s a rare occurrence. He said it’s cool for the city of Saskatoon to experience but also scary.

“Moose are one of North America’s most dangerous animals,” said Miller. “Just size-wise, they move fast, they are wild, they look kind of ungainly but they can move faster than we can run, every year there are people injured by moose on the continent.”

In order to stay safe around moose, Miller says it’s best to maintain distance, stay inside, and report it to emergency officials immediately.

Saskatoon Police Service and conservation officers were able to capture the moose less than 3 hours after initial reports. The moose will be released in a safe location by the Ministry of Environment.