Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre after collision in Mississauga: police

One man has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle and motorcycle collided in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Erin Mills Parkway and North Sheridan Way area, just before 5 p.m., on Tuesday.

Officers said a motorcycle and vehicle collided.

Police said the motorcyclist — a man — was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

According to police, Erin Mills Parkway was closed from Fowler Drive.

COLLISION:

– Erin Mills Pkwy / North Sheridan Way #Mississauga

– Motorcycle and 1 vehicle

– Motorcycle rider, an adult male, transported to trauma centre with serious injuries

– S/B Erin Mills Parkway shut down from Fowler Drive

– Use alternate routes

– C/R 4:56 pm

– 22-0224401 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 5, 2022

