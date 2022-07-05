Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre after collision in Mississauga: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 6:08 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

One man has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle and motorcycle collided in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Erin Mills Parkway and North Sheridan Way area, just before 5 p.m., on Tuesday.

Officers said a motorcycle and vehicle collided.

Read more: More than 7,000 tickets issued during week-long Toronto police traffic campaign

Police said the motorcyclist — a man — was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Trending Stories

According to police, Erin Mills Parkway was closed from Fowler Drive.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagpeel regional police tagPRP tagMississauga collision tagErin Mills Parkway tagMotorcyclist struck tagmotorcyclist hit tagNorth Sheridan Way tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers