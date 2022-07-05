Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre after collision in Mississauga: police

One man has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle and motorcycle collided in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Erin Mills Parkway and North Sheridan Way area, just before 5 p.m., on Tuesday.
Officers said a motorcycle and vehicle collided.
Police said the motorcyclist — a man — was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
According to police, Erin Mills Parkway was closed from Fowler Drive.
