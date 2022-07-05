Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

AHS adds 9 more ambulances to Calgary and Edmonton

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted July 5, 2022 5:07 pm
Click to play video: '‘That day I really wanted EMS’: Parents of 3-year-old taken to hospital in fire truck speak out' ‘That day I really wanted EMS’: Parents of 3-year-old taken to hospital in fire truck speak out
A Toronto family visiting Calgary is now sharing their story after some frightening moments waiting for an ambulance. The couple's toddler was having a seizure, they called 911 but instead of being rushed to hospital in an ambulance, she rode in a fire truck. Jill Croteau reports.

Nine additional ambulances have now been added to Calgary and Edmonton to help alleviate pressures on EMS, Alberta Health Services announced on Tuesday.

Four of the ambulances are in Calgary and five are in Edmonton, all of which are fully operational. AHS has also added four new non-ambulance transport vehicles to Edmonton.

AHS said $16 million was used to fund the ambulances. That money was allocated through the province’s 2022 Budget. The funding is part of the Alberta government’s 10-point plan to address problems within the EMS system.

Read more: ‘That day I really wanted EMS’: Parents of 3-year-old taken to hospital in fire truck speak out

“Every resource we can add helps us provide care for Albertans,” said Darren Sandbeck, AHS’ chief paramedic and senior provincial director.

“We continue to see a large increase in call volume that is keeping EMS crews busy, and these new ambulances and their paramedic crews are already hard at work serving Albertans.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

New staff has also been hired to work within the ambulances, according to AHS. EMS posted several new positions in May and June, including:

  • 40 primary care paramedics: 12 roles in Calgary and 20 in Edmonton have been filled.
  • 16 emergency medical responders who are responsible for inter-facility transfers: Three have been hired in Calgary and seven in Edmonton.
  • 40 temporary rover positions in Calgary and Edmonton. Ten positions each in the North Zone, Central Zone and South Zone have been extended until March 2023.

Read more: Alberta’s April opioid deaths are declining but still higher than pre-pandemic level

AHS said additional staffing resources will also be added throughout the year.

“Our healthcare system remains under strain, especially in Edmonton and Calgary, and we continue to see increased pressure on EMS and our emergency departments in particular,” Health Minister Jason Copping said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are adding resources and staff across the system, and this will help to ensure Albertans continue to get the care they need.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Health Services tagAlberta health tagEMS tagCalgary EMS tagAlberta EMS tagEdmonton EMS tagalberta ems crisis tagcalgary ems crisis tagedmonton ems crisis tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers