More than 7,000 tickets issued during week-long Toronto police traffic campaign

More than 7,000 tickets were issued as part of a week-long Toronto police traffic campaign.

Toronto police said in a news release Tuesday that between June 23 and 30, a total of 4,135 Highway Traffic Act (HTA) tickets were handed out along with 3,236 rush-hour-specific parking tickets.

The “Keep Toronto Moving” campaign was focused on addressing factors that impede the flow of traffic in the city, including vehicles blocking intersections and compliance with traffic signals.

Officers also targeted speeding, aggressive driving and distracted driving.

On June 27, officers resumed routine enforcement of rush-hour bylaws.

Of the HTA tickets issued, 1,701 were for speeding (28 of which were for stunt driving), 757 were for aggressive driving and 217 were for distracted driving.

The release said no vehicles were towed in relation to rush-hour enforcement during the campaign, but towing resumed as of Tuesday.

On Tuesday alone, 68 vehicles were towed from rush hour routes.

“Our hope is that we continue to change driver behaviour through education, engagement, and enforcement,” the release said.

“By taking traffic safety seriously, it keeps our communities safer. Our message to road users is to keep intersections clear and help keep Toronto moving.”