Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.B. reports 4 deaths in new COVID-19 update as hospitalizations, cases rise

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 3:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Uptick in Omicron cases this summer likely means more hospitalizations' Uptick in Omicron cases this summer likely means more hospitalizations
Summer is not usually when we might come down with a virus. But as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, an increase in two Omicron variants in B.C. means more cases and likely more hospitalizations. Jasmine Bala reports.

New Brunswick health officials reported four deaths linked to COVID-19 in the latest weekly epidemiology update.

The number is up by one compared to last week’s report.

Hospital admissions were also up in the seven-day period from June 26 to July 2. The province saw 22 new admissions, compared to six reported last week.

Read more: Novavax expects to produce COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron by fall

There are 19 active COVID-19 hospitalizations remaining, up by four compared to last week. One person is in intensive care.

Trending Stories

According to the Tuesday report, the highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 involves individuals aged 60 to 79.

It also said, “Individuals that are unprotected by vaccine continue to have the highest rate of hospitalization for COVID-19 and death.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canada’s tourism industry eyes ‘summer of recovery’ from COVID-19 pandemic

New infection numbers are also rising. The province reported 768 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the week ending July 2, as well as 1,147 self-reported rapid test positives — twice the amount reported last week.

In New Brunswick, about 52.8 per cent of eligible adults have received at least three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, with another 375 shots given out in the seven-day period. About 88.2 per cent have received at least two doses, and 93.3 per cent received at least one dose.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagNew Brunswick tagNew Brunswick covid tagCOVID hospitalizations tagNB covid update tagNew Brunswick COVID update tagNew Brunswick vaccine tagNB COVID cases tagcovid dashboard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers