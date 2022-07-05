N.B. reports 4 deaths in new COVID-19 update as hospitalizations, cases rise

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials reported four deaths linked to COVID-19 in the latest weekly epidemiology update.

The number is up by one compared to last week’s report.

Hospital admissions were also up in the seven-day period from June 26 to July 2. The province saw 22 new admissions, compared to six reported last week.

There are 19 active COVID-19 hospitalizations remaining, up by four compared to last week. One person is in intensive care.

According to the Tuesday report, the highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 involves individuals aged 60 to 79.

It also said, “Individuals that are unprotected by vaccine continue to have the highest rate of hospitalization for COVID-19 and death.”

New infection numbers are also rising. The province reported 768 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the week ending July 2, as well as 1,147 self-reported rapid test positives — twice the amount reported last week.

In New Brunswick, about 52.8 per cent of eligible adults have received at least three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, with another 375 shots given out in the seven-day period. About 88.2 per cent have received at least two doses, and 93.3 per cent received at least one dose.