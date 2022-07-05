Menu

Environment

Fisheries Department says right whale entangled in southern Gulf of St. Lawrence

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2022 2:03 pm
Click to play video: 'New Doc Shines A Light on the Plight of Endangered Right Whales' New Doc Shines A Light on the Plight of Endangered Right Whales
In her film, ‘Last of the Right Whales’, filmmaker, Nadine Pequeneza, shines a light on endangered North American Right Whales—the most at-risk great whale on earth. – Feb 16, 2022

The federal Fisheries Department says it has observed an entangled North Atlantic right whale in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The department says it’s not clear what type of gear the whale is entangled in or where the gear came from.

Read more: Entangled North Atlantic right whale spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence

The whale, seen between Quebec’s Iles-de-la-Madeleine and Miscou Island in New Brunswick, has been identified as Meridian, a 38-year-old male.

The department says in a news release today the entangled whale was first spotted June 30, and marine mammal response partners are standing by in hopes of untangling the whale if it is seen again.

This is the second North Atlantic right whale entanglement reported this year in Canadian waters.

Authorities are also monitoring a 14-year-old female that was spotted entangled east of Gaspe, Que. in May.

Click to play video: 'New measures to protect North Atlantic right whales' New measures to protect North Atlantic right whales
New measures to protect North Atlantic right whales – Feb 21, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
