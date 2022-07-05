Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lethbridge mechanic shop owner faces 62 charges after fraud investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2022 1:52 pm
File: The Lethbridge Police Service. View image in full screen
File: The Lethbridge Police Service. Eloise Therien / Global News

Police is southern Alberta say an owner of a mechanic shop faces 62 charges after an investigation into alleged fraud.

Investigators say they have identified more than two dozen victims and believe there could be more.

Read more: 5 ways to protect yourself from theft and fraud

Police say an investigation started last year into Fisher Diesel in Lethbridge, Alta., after reports of questionable business practices.

Trending Stories

Police allege that between 2018 and 2021, the victims they identified lost a combined $500,000 from credit card fraud and for advanced fees charged for services that were never rendered.

Lethbridge police say the 40-year-old business owner, who is from Stirling, Alta., has been arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Chargeback fraud on the rise, proving costly to Canadian businesses: Moneris

Grant Ryan Stevenson faces charges including theft over $5,000, unauthorized use of credit card and forgery.

Police say the man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Lethbridge Crime tagLethbridge Police tagfraud investigation tagFisher Diesel tagFisher Diesel investigation tagFisher Diesel Lethbridge tagLethbridge Fisher Diesel tagLethbridge mechanic tagLethbridge mechanic shop tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers