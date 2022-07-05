Lethbridge mechanic shop owner faces 62 charges after fraud investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police is southern Alberta say an owner of a mechanic shop faces 62 charges after an investigation into alleged fraud.

Investigators say they have identified more than two dozen victims and believe there could be more.

Police say an investigation started last year into Fisher Diesel in Lethbridge, Alta., after reports of questionable business practices.

Police allege that between 2018 and 2021, the victims they identified lost a combined $500,000 from credit card fraud and for advanced fees charged for services that were never rendered.

Lethbridge police say the 40-year-old business owner, who is from Stirling, Alta., has been arrested.

Grant Ryan Stevenson faces charges including theft over $5,000, unauthorized use of credit card and forgery.

Police say the man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.