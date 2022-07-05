Community-based home available for children in Beauval, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

More temporary placement options are available for children in the north who can’t safely stay at home.

The Village of Beauval and the government of Saskatchewan partnered to create a five-space, short-term, community-based home for kids under 12.

“Access to culture, traditional teachings and ceremonies has been linked to better outcomes, which is why we are working to increase placement options in northern Saskatchewan so children entering care can remain in their home community wherever possible,” said Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky.

“Community placement allows children to be supported by their communities, within their own customs and cultural traditions, to remain in their school and have regular visitation with their parents.”

The province said this gives an immediate placement option while parents address safety concerns, or a longer-term care option is found.

This is the second home of its kind in Beauval, with the first one consistently near or at capacity with kids from surrounding communities.

Around $728,000 in annual funding was put into this project from the province.

“This is a great opportunity for local people to become employed in an area where we are able to keep northern children in the north where our culture, traditions and kinship run deep even between communities,” said Beauval Mayor Nick Daigneault.

“We are proud to be able to develop the northern model of partnership between the ministry and municipality to provide this much needed service to the north.”

