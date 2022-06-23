Tiny Homes opening in Pinehouse Lake to provide safe, affordable housing

Send this page to someone via email

Vulnerable individuals and families in Pinehouse Lake will now have a place to call home.

Multiple partnerships unveiled the Tiny Homes Phase 2 project that includes six affordable rental tiny homes for those who fit the criteria.

Pinehouse Housing Corporation (PHC) operates the two-storey building located at 753 Sanderson Pl., in the northern village of Pinehouse.

According to a release, the two one-bedroom units are available to individuals while the four two-bedroom units are available to those vulnerable households including women with children who are fleeing domestic violence, separated families working toward reunification or single parent households.

PHC along with partners George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Athabasca Jim Lemaigre, on behalf of Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) Gene Makowsky announced the grand opening on June 22, 2022.

“The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to be part of this important project that offers safe and stable housing to vulnerable individuals and families in Pinehouse Lake,” Lemaigre said.

“Through our partnerships with Pinehouse Housing Corporation and Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation, families in need have the chance to live in an affordable home that supports them in raising their families, planning for the future and building a life in their community.”

The project cost a total of $637,700 by the Government of Canada through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, as well as the Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) Agreement with the Government of Saskatchewan.

The PHC director said this project is one of many initiatives underway to improve the living conditions and availability of housing in their community.

“PHC is focused on providing healthy, energy efficient homes. We know that lower utility bills have a direct impact on residents’ financial viability,” said Conrad Misponas.

“We look forward to working with SHC on future projects that move our country and province closer toward a common goal of meeting the housing needs of Indigenous communities, as well as the Northern Village of Pinehouse toward its goal of having adequate housing for all community members.”

