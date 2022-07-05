Menu

Crime

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of 19-year-old Sundre man

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 2:18 pm
File: A picture of the RCMP logo. View image in full screen
File: A picture of the RCMP logo. Global News

Police have charged a Sundre man with 1st-degree murder after the death of a 19-year-old.

On Monday, shortly after midnight, Sundre RCMP got a call about a death at a local business.

RCMP found Sundre local, Josh Burns, 19, dead at the business. RCMP confirmed with Global News that Burns died at the town’s McDonald’s.

Police have since charged 27-year-old Solaimane Elbettah with 1st-degree murder. Elbettah was found nearby the crime scene, and police said the pair had previously known each other.

Police added there’s no threat to public safety.

Elbettah remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Canmore Provincial Court on July 6.

