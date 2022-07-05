Man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of 19-year-old Sundre man

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police have charged a Sundre man with 1st-degree murder after the death of a 19-year-old.

On Monday, shortly after midnight, Sundre RCMP got a call about a death at a local business.

RCMP found Sundre local, Josh Burns, 19, dead at the business. RCMP confirmed with Global News that Burns died at the town’s McDonald’s.

Police have since charged 27-year-old Solaimane Elbettah with 1st-degree murder. Elbettah was found nearby the crime scene, and police said the pair had previously known each other.

Police added there’s no threat to public safety.

Elbettah remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Canmore Provincial Court on July 6.

1:15 Conservatives claim murders at ’30-year-high’ under Liberal government, slam Bill C-21 Conservatives claim murders at ’30-year-high’ under Liberal government, slam Bill C-21 – Jun 20, 2022