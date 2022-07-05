Menu

Crime

Clothing, tablet stolen from Peterborough businesses: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 12:00 pm
Peterborough police are investigating two break-ins at businesses over the Canada Day long weekend. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are investigating two break-ins at businesses over the Canada Day long weekend. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police are looking for suspects following two weekend break-ins businesses near or in the downtown core.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, July, 3, officers responded to a reported break and enter at a business in the area of Hunter St. West and George St. North.

Investigators discovered two windows had been smashed and several items of clothing and a backpack were reported stolen.

A suspect was seen leaving the area on a bike. The individual was described to police as wearing a dark-coloured facemask, a front zip hoody with horizontal striping across the chest, pants with a reflective strip above the knees and a black waterproof taping on a zipper below the knee and light-coloured slider-style sandals.

Tablet stolen

On July 3 around 4:15 a.m., officers responded to an alarm call at a business on Hunter St. East.

Investigators discovered a window had been broken and determined a tablet had been stolen.

A suspect was described to police as having a thin build and wearing a black hoodie, black pants and flip flops. The individual was seen riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

