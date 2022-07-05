Peterborough police seek convenience store robbery suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for a suspect following a nighttime convenience store robbery late last week.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a reported robbery at a store in the area of Ashburnham Drive and Lansdowne Street East.

Witnesses said as they were approaching the store, they saw a clerk with their hands in the air and a male suspect pointing an object at the clerk.

The clerk waved at the witnesses to not enter the business, police said.

The suspect fled the store and headed north on a bicycle along Ashburnham Drive.

The suspect was described as having a thin build and wearing a black hoodie, black pants, grey socks, sandals and a red bandana mask. He was carrying a grey backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca