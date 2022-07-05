Menu

Canada

3 people, including 1-year-old girl, killed after N.S. highway crash

By Jesse Huot Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 11:31 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: July 5' Global News Morning Halifax: July 5
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Police in Nova Scotia say three people are dead, including a one-year-old girl, after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 103 in the province’s south shore.

The RCMP said in a release the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the community of East Port Hebert

“RCMP officers learned that the car had been travelling west on Hwy. 103 when it left the road and came to rest in a ditch,” read a release issued Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Read more: B.C. woman with life-threatening injuries after serious crash in N.S.

Police say three passengers in the car — a 42-year-old Yarmouth woman, a 17-year-old boy, and a 1-year-old girl — died at the scene.

The car’s driver, a 38-year-old Blockhouse woman, was taken to hospital with what police called serious injuries.

“Our thoughts are with the victims’ families at this difficult time,” a RCMP statement said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is now underway.

