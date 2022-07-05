Fatal collision closes Upper Wentworth Bridge above the Linc: police

One person is dead following an early Tuesday collision on Hamilton Mountain, according to police.
Investigators say the incident happened just after 5 a.m. on the Upper Wentworth Bridge just over the Lincoln Alexander Parkway (Linc) and involved a cyclist.
Paramedics say a man was transported to a trauma centre “without vital signs” by ambulance around 5:30 a.m. after found by police in the middle of the road.
An investigation is ongoing.
As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Upper Wentworth Bridge over the Linc is closed to all northbound and southbound traffic.
More to come.
