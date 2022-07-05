Menu

Traffic

Fatal collision closes Upper Wentworth Bridge above the Linc: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 8:58 am
Hamilton police collision reconstruction units are investigating a fatal early morning collision July 5, 2022 on Upper Wentworth Avenue near the Linc. View image in full screen
Hamilton police collision reconstruction units are investigating a fatal early morning collision July 5, 2022 on Upper Wentworth Avenue near the Linc. Global News

One person is dead following an early Tuesday collision on Hamilton Mountain, according to police.

Investigators say the incident happened just after 5 a.m. on the Upper Wentworth Bridge just over the Lincoln Alexander Parkway (Linc) and involved a cyclist.

Paramedics say a man was transported to a trauma centre “without vital signs” by ambulance around 5:30 a.m. after found by police in the middle of the road.

An investigation is ongoing.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Upper Wentworth Bridge over the Linc is closed to all northbound and southbound traffic.

More to come.

