Huron County OPP investigate single-vehicle collision west of Exeter

Huron County OPP are investigating a fatal vehicle collision west of Exeter Monday evening.

At 4:41 p.m., a single-vehicle collision was reported on MacDonald Road near Parr Line.

According to police, a crossover sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a bridge.

The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased has not been released pending next-of-kin notification.

As of 9 p.m. Monday, MacDonald Road remains closed between Parr Line and Ausable Line.

The investigation is ongoing.

