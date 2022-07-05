Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Huron County OPP investigate single-vehicle collision west of Exeter

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 7:44 am
opp generic file View image in full screen
Huron County OPP are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred west of Exeter Monday evening. The Canadian Press file

Huron County OPP are investigating a fatal vehicle collision west of Exeter Monday evening.

At 4:41 p.m., a single-vehicle collision was reported on MacDonald Road near Parr Line.

Read more: 1 person dead, 1 adult and 3 children hospitalized after Oxford County crash

According to police, a crossover sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a bridge.

Trending Stories

The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased has not been released pending next-of-kin notification.

As of 9 p.m. Monday, MacDonald Road remains closed between Parr Line and Ausable Line.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCrash tagCollision tagFatal tagHuron County tagBridge tagSUV tagSingle Vehicle tagMacDonald Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers