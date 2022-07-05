Huron County OPP investigate single-vehicle collision west of Exeter

Huron County OPP are investigating a fatal vehicle collision west of Exeter Monday evening.
At 4:41 p.m., a single-vehicle collision was reported on MacDonald Road near Parr Line.
According to police, a crossover sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a bridge.
The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the deceased has not been released pending next-of-kin notification.
As of 9 p.m. Monday, MacDonald Road remains closed between Parr Line and Ausable Line.
The investigation is ongoing.
