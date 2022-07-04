1 person dead, 1 adult and 3 children hospitalized after Oxford County crash

Send this page to someone via email

Oxford Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead and four other people are in hospital after a head-on collision on Hofsteffer Road in Blandford-Blenheim Monday afternoon.

On Monday, July 4, at approximately 1:18 p.m., OPP, and other first responders responded to a collision on at a Hofstetter Road, Blandford-Blenheim address.

Police say an SUV was travelling northbound on Hofstetter Road and a motor vehicle was travelling southbound when both collided head-on.

The driver of the motor vehicle suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital where they were pronounced deceased, police say.

1 person is deceased, 1 child airlifted by @Ornge, 2 other kids and an adult driver transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. #OPP continuing to investigate head-on crash at Hofstetter Rd in Blandford-Blenheim. Road closure in effect.#OxfordOPP @OxfordCounty^es pic.twitter.com/nmn3SPNT6f — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 4, 2022

The driver of the SUV and two of the three children in the vehicle were transported by ambulance to a local area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The third child located in the SUV was airlifted to a hospital by Ornge air ambulance to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

OPP say the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Hofstetter Road is closed between Oxford and Waterloo roads and Township Road 14.

It is anticipated that the road closure will last for the next six hours while the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team continue to investigate.

Investigators are looking to speak to any witnesses that may have information surrounding this investigation. They are being asked to call the Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.