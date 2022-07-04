Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

14 charges laid after Warman RCMP investigation

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 6:26 pm
Warman RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Range Road 3061 on June 29. Investigation determined the vehicle had been reported stolen from Leask, SK on June 28, 2022. View image in full screen
Warman RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Range Road 3061 on June 29. Investigation determined the vehicle had been reported stolen from Leask, SK on June 28, 2022. File / Global News

Around 7 a.m. on June 29, Warman RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle on a range road.

After an investigation, officers found a stolen vehicle from Leask, Sask. When RCMP attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver did not stop, rammed a police vehicle and continued driving.

Read more: 2nd teen charged in connection with Regina’s recent 6th homicide

The police officer inside the vehicle received minor injuries and the police vehicle was heavily damaged. Officers located the stolen vehicle approximately 10 minutes later on Highway #12 and arrested the driver. A firearm was located and seized during the driver’s arrest.

Mitchell Pechawis, a 32-year-old of Mistawasis First Nation has been charged with:

Trending Stories
  • 1 count, assault with weapon,
  • 1 count, assault police officer with weapon,
  • 1 count, occupy a motor vehicle in which he knew there was a firearm,
  • 1 count, flight from police officer,
  • 1 count, dangerous operation of a conveyance,
  • 1 count, mischief over $5,000,
  • 3 counts, fail to comply with release order condition,
  • 1 count, possess firearm without a licence,
  • 1 count, possess firearm with tampered serial number,
  • 1 count, possess weapon contrary to order,
  • 1 count, failure to stop at the scene of an accident,
  • 1 count, possession

Pechawis will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Tuesday, July 5.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Elementary school garden dedicated to Indigenous learning vandalized' Elementary school garden dedicated to Indigenous learning vandalized
Elementary school garden dedicated to Indigenous learning vandalized
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagSaskatchewan News tagRegina tagSaskatoon tagWarman tagMistawasis First Nation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers