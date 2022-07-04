14 charges laid after Warman RCMP investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Around 7 a.m. on June 29, Warman RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle on a range road.

After an investigation, officers found a stolen vehicle from Leask, Sask. When RCMP attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver did not stop, rammed a police vehicle and continued driving.

The police officer inside the vehicle received minor injuries and the police vehicle was heavily damaged. Officers located the stolen vehicle approximately 10 minutes later on Highway #12 and arrested the driver. A firearm was located and seized during the driver’s arrest.

Mitchell Pechawis, a 32-year-old of Mistawasis First Nation has been charged with:

1 count, assault with weapon,

1 count, assault police officer with weapon,

1 count, occupy a motor vehicle in which he knew there was a firearm,

1 count, flight from police officer,

1 count, dangerous operation of a conveyance,

1 count, mischief over $5,000,

3 counts, fail to comply with release order condition,

1 count, possess firearm without a licence,

1 count, possess firearm with tampered serial number,

1 count, possess weapon contrary to order,

1 count, failure to stop at the scene of an accident,

1 count, possession

Pechawis will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Tuesday, July 5.

Story continues below advertisement

1:27 Elementary school garden dedicated to Indigenous learning vandalized Elementary school garden dedicated to Indigenous learning vandalized