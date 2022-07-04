2nd teen charged in connection with Regina’s recent 6th homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A second person has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Regina’s most recent homicide of a 14-year-old boy.

A 17-year-old now faces several charges in the case, police said Monday. A 15-year-old boy was previously charged on Thursday, June 30.

According to the Regina Police Service, on Wednesday, June 29 at approximately 2:20 a.m., police received 911 calls requesting officers to an alley in the 1200 block of Rae Street.

Police say officers found a 14-year-old boy dead in the alley, as well as an injured 32-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital by EMS.

“Additional police resources (Forensic Identification and Major Crimes) and the Coroner were requested to take over the investigation,” stated the RPS. “Investigation led to the arrest of a 17 year-old male late last week.”

The RPS will not be releasing the identity of the deceased person and the accused in accordance with the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Police have charged a 17-year-old boy with first-degree murder, assault with a weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The RPS stated the teen made his first court appearance on these charges in youth court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

