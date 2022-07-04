Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Driver charged after collision causes power outage, highway closure in Severn Township

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 5:09 pm
OPP View image in full screen
Global News File

A driver from Ajax has been charged after a multi-vehicle collision caused a power outage and a highway closure in Severn Township, Ont., police say.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on Monday just after 12:30 a.m., officers received a report of a multi-vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of Highway 11 at Goldstein Road.

Police said one vehicle struck a hydro pole and another struck a guardrail.

Read more: OPP lay over 2,500 charges in the Central Region during Canada Day week

Officers said Hydro One was called to the scene to assess the damage and safety concerns.

Trending Stories

According to police, road crews repaired damage to the guardrail, and the highway was closed for a “short time” while Hydro One restored power and repaired damages.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a 53-year-old driver from Ajax was charged with having an insecure load.

“Orillia OPP reminds all members of the motoring public to take care and ensure all loads on or in their vehicles are safely secured,” a news release read.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagAjax tagHighway 11 tagHWY 11 tagHighway 11 collision tagSevern Township collision tagcollision severn township taggoldstein road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers