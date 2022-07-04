Driver charged after collision causes power outage, highway closure in Severn Township

Send this page to someone via email

A driver from Ajax has been charged after a multi-vehicle collision caused a power outage and a highway closure in Severn Township, Ont., police say.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on Monday just after 12:30 a.m., officers received a report of a multi-vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of Highway 11 at Goldstein Road.

Police said one vehicle struck a hydro pole and another struck a guardrail.

Officers said Hydro One was called to the scene to assess the damage and safety concerns.

According to police, road crews repaired damage to the guardrail, and the highway was closed for a “short time” while Hydro One restored power and repaired damages.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a 53-year-old driver from Ajax was charged with having an insecure load.

“Orillia OPP reminds all members of the motoring public to take care and ensure all loads on or in their vehicles are safely secured,” a news release read.