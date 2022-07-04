Barrie police seek witnesses in connection with June assault, attempted abduction

Police in Barrie, Ont., are appealing for witnesses after an alleged assault or attempted kidnapping was reported in the city last month.
In a tweet Monday, Barrie police said the incident occurred on June 24 at 10:50 p.m., in the parking lot of the Bayfield Mall.
Police said officers want to speak to anyone who may have “witnessed an assault or attempted abduction.”
Officers are also seeking to speak to the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 extension 2932 or 2524.
