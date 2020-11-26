Menu

Canada
November 26 2020 5:34pm
01:46

Boy, 1, fatally wounded, man and Kawartha Lakes OPP officer injured following abduction attempt: SIU

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Thursday it is investigating the circumstances that led to a one-year-old boy being fatally wounded after a collision with an Ontario Provincial Police vehicle, as the OPP were attempting to stop the driver, whom had allegedly abducted his one-year-old son.
A total of six investigators and a collision reconstructionist are probing the incident and three subject officers have been designated.

