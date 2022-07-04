Menu

Canada

A new spray pad is making its way to Adsum Park in Winnipeg

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 1:23 pm
A child plays at a spray pad. View image in full screen
A child plays at a spray pad. Global News / File

Multiple levels of government are coming together to create a new spray pad at Adsum Park in northwest Winnipeg.

“Community projects of this scale are possible when various levels of government work together for the benefit of Winnipeggers,” said Devi Sharma, city councillor for Old Kildonan. “Spray pads offer affordable fun during our beautiful summers, and I know that families in our community are going to enjoy this amenity for years to come.”

Read more: Spray pads open Saturday, mark beginning of Winnipeg summer fun

The 3,000-square-foot spray pad will also include pathways, picnic tables and a bike rack, among other features.

“As president of Maples Community Centre, I know the entire community is excited about this new outdoor spray pad and picnic area,” said Derek Dabee. “We are thankful to Councillor Devi Sharma for initiating and leading the project and to the Province of Manitoba and the government of Canada for their partnership.”

Workers are expected to start building in spring 2023.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg pools and splash pads set to reopen for the summer' Winnipeg pools and splash pads set to reopen for the summer
Winnipeg pools and splash pads set to reopen for the summer
