Winnipeg man who witnessed attack on Ukrainian immigrant says he’s embarrassed for city

WARNING: This story contains details some may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A Winnipeg man who witnessed a violent stabbing at The Forks this weekend says the incident left him embarrassed for the city, although he’s thankful the victim will pull through.

Jorge Torres told 680 CJOB’s The Start he was with his wife at the downtown meeting spot to enjoy the Canada Day festivities Friday, when they came across the victim — a Ukrainian immigrant with a knife still in his neck.

“We saw a man with his hand on his neck stepping on the road waving to people,” Torres said.

“When we came to him, he was screaming, ‘I need help, I need help.’ He had been stabbed, so we immediately pulled over.”

Torres said his wife, who speaks Ukrainian, was able to help, as the victim was with a friend who didn’t speak English. The man was rushed to hospital, where he’s now recovering.

Although police confirmed a stabbing occurred, they haven’t made any arrests in what marks the third violent incident to take place at the landmark over only five days.

Torres said now that he’s had time to process what happened, the incident has left him scared to go out in Winnipeg.

“It just shows these things that are going on here,” he said.

“This guy’s been here two weeks — he doesn’t have enemies, he’s not involved in gangs and all that here. This could’ve been anybody. It could’ve been me.”

The overall crime rate in the city is rising, according to a University of Winnipeg criminologist.

Michael Weinrath told Global News there was a lull due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s on the upswing since the city opened up again.

“If we look at the recent numbers, the crime rate has been rising since about 2016, and it stabilized and then dipped a bit during the pandemic,” he said.

“Unfortunately, since the restrictions have been lifted, we’ve started to see crime go up again — and not just violent crime, property crime as well.

“Winnipeg is usually a leader in terms of violent crime. Sometimes we vie with Regina or Thunder Bay for the lead, or Edmonton for lead in homicides, but generally we’re always near the top, unfortunately, for violent crime.”

Despite a spate of young offenders making headlines in recent months in connection with violent attacks, Weinrath said youth crime is technically down in the city.

“It’s a bit of a surprise because some of our fundamental problems are drug addiction, dysfunctional families in lower-income areas…. You would think the rate of youth crime would’ve gone up, but it’s actually gone down fairly consistently.”

Global News has reached out to Winnipeg police for more information on the Friday incident.

