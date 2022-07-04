Canada Day incident in Regina leaves 1 man in hospital, 1 arrested for aggravated assault

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old Regina man is facing criminal charges after an incident on Canada Day that sent a 19-year-old man to hospital with series injuries.

On Friday, July 1 at about 8:40 p.m., the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to the 1100 block of Robinson Street for a report of a man who had been struck with a machete. Police located the victim and he was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Police said in a statement that they arrested a 21-year-old man in relation to the incident on Sunday.

“At the time of his arrest, he was in possession and had access to an improvised loaded zip gun,” police said.

Police charged 21-year-old Alijah Pelletier with aggravated assault, breach of probation, careless storage of firearm amongst others.

The RPS said Pelletier will appear in Regina provincial court on these charges on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

