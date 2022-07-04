Menu

Crime

Canada Day incident in Regina leaves 1 man in hospital, 1 arrested for aggravated assault

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 12:14 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
On the evening of Canada Day, a 19-year-old man was sent to hospital with series injuries after being struck with a machete on the 1100 block of Robinson Street. File/Getty

A 21-year-old Regina man is facing criminal charges after an incident on Canada Day that sent a 19-year-old man to hospital with series injuries.

Read more: Police confirm recent death of male is Regina’s 6th homicide

On Friday, July 1 at about 8:40 p.m., the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to the 1100 block of Robinson Street for a report of a man who had been struck with a machete. Police located the victim and he was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Police said in a statement that they arrested a 21-year-old man in relation to the incident on Sunday.

“At the time of his arrest, he was in possession and had access to an improvised loaded zip gun,” police said.

Read more: Regina police board meeting focuses on mental health calls, decriminalizing illicit drug possession

Police charged 21-year-old Alijah Pelletier with aggravated assault, breach of probation, careless storage of firearm amongst others.

The RPS said Pelletier will appear in Regina provincial court on these charges on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

