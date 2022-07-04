2 men wanted after assault, robbery at Toronto subway station

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have released images of two men wanted after an assault and robbery at a subway station last month.

Police said in a news release that officers were called to Don Mills subway station in North York on June 4 for a robbery.

The statement said a man exited a bus, walked into the station and then got involved in a verbal altercation with two other men.

The two other men assaulted the man and took his cellphone, police said.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

One of the suspects was described as five-foot-eight with a slim build and was wearing a mask, a black jacket with a horizontal stripe, blue jeans, and black and white shoes.

Police said the second suspect was five-foot-six with a slim build and was wearing a Montreal Expos hat, a blue coat and blue jeans.

Anyone who can identify the men or who has information on the incident was asked to contact police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.