Crime

2 men wanted after assault, robbery at Toronto subway station

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 10:33 am
Police said these two men are wanted. View image in full screen
Police said these two men are wanted. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police have released images of two men wanted after an assault and robbery at a subway station last month.

Police said in a news release that officers were called to Don Mills subway station in North York on June 4 for a robbery.

The statement said a man exited a bus, walked into the station and then got involved in a verbal altercation with two other men.

The two other men assaulted the man and took his cellphone, police said.

Read more: 1 dead, another injured after stabbing in Mississauga

He was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

One of the suspects was described as five-foot-eight with a slim build and was wearing a mask, a black jacket with a horizontal stripe, blue jeans, and black and white shoes.

Police said the second suspect was five-foot-six with a slim build and was wearing a Montreal Expos hat, a blue coat and blue jeans.

Anyone who can identify the men or who has information on the incident was asked to contact police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

