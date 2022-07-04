Menu

Crime

Hannon, Ont. driver facing charge for Caledonia crash that sent children to hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 9:38 am
A Hannon, Ont., man is facing a charge connected with a rollover in Caledonia that sent three children to hospital in late June. View image in full screen
A Hannon, Ont., man is facing a charge connected with a rollover in Caledonia that sent three children to hospital in late June. Don Mitchell/Global News

A Hannon, Ont., man has been charged for a late June crash in Haldimand County that sent three children to hospital, according to OPP.

Investigators say the SUV rollover happened June 26 around 8 p.m on Highway 6 south of Green Road in Caledonia, Ont.

Read more: 3 children sent to hospital after single-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Caledonia, Ont.

One youngster was sent to an out-of-town hospital with serious injuries while two others suffered minor injuries.

An unlicensed 41-year-old driver is facing a dangerous operation of a vehicle charge and will appear at the Ontario court of justice in Cayuga at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can reach out to OPP or Crimestoppers.

