Hannon, Ont. driver facing charge for Caledonia crash that sent children to hospital

A Hannon, Ont., man has been charged for a late June crash in Haldimand County that sent three children to hospital, according to OPP.
Investigators say the SUV rollover happened June 26 around 8 p.m on Highway 6 south of Green Road in Caledonia, Ont.
One youngster was sent to an out-of-town hospital with serious injuries while two others suffered minor injuries.
An unlicensed 41-year-old driver is facing a dangerous operation of a vehicle charge and will appear at the Ontario court of justice in Cayuga at a later date.
Trending Stories
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can reach out to OPP or Crimestoppers.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments