Canada

London, Ont. police search for missing 28-year-old woman

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 8:37 am
london police cruiser fog ontario View image in full screen
Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 28-year-old London, Ont., woman last seen on July 1 in the area of Windsor Crescent and Foxbar Road. via @lpsmediaoffice/Twitter

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 28-year-old Tia Card of London, Ont.

She was last seen on Friday, July 1, in the area of Windsor Crescent and Foxbar Road.

Read more: London, Ont. police finds missing 79-year-old man

Card is described as a Caucasian woman approximately five feet six inches tall with a thin build and dark shoulder-length hair.

Tia Card, 28, of London, Ont., was last seen on July 1 in the area of Windsor Crescent and Foxbar Road. Card is described as a Caucasian woman approximately five feet six inches tall with a thin build and dark shoulder-length hair. View image in full screen
Tia Card, 28, of London, Ont., was last seen on July 1 in the area of Windsor Crescent and Foxbar Road. Card is described as a Caucasian woman approximately five feet six inches tall with a thin build and dark shoulder-length hair. London Police Service

Family and police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

