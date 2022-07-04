London, Ont. police search for missing 28-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 28-year-old Tia Card of London, Ont.

She was last seen on Friday, July 1, in the area of Windsor Crescent and Foxbar Road.

Card is described as a Caucasian woman approximately five feet six inches tall with a thin build and dark shoulder-length hair.

Family and police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)